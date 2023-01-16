Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8,427.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907,483 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,318,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

