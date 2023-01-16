Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.15 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.