Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,679,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

