Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $42,288,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 336,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.15 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.