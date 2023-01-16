FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of FDS stock opened at $421.36 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.46 and its 200-day moving average is $422.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

