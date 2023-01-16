FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 306,248 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

