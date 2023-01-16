Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

