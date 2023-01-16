Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 880,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $101.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

