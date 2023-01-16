Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

