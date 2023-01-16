Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 433,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.