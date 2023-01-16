Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 309.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 32,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $225.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

