Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,288,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 336,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 82,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

