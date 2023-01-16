Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,585,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Tesla by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $354,471,000 after buying an additional 836,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

