Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HE opened at $42.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.