Head-To-Head Survey: Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) vs. Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) and Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organon & Co. and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.30 billion 1.29 $1.35 billion $3.96 8.10 Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 1 1 2 0 2.25 Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Organon & Co. and Anthera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Organon & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Organon & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organon & Co. is more favorable than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 16.07% -114.90% 13.47% Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Organon & Co. beats Anthera Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co., a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of three immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima, as well as two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It also offers cardiovascular products, consisting of several cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for various treatments to control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. In addition, the company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. The company sells its products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies, as well as managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. Organon & Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy. The company has license agreements with Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

