Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,887.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $92.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

