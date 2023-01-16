Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,056,394 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

