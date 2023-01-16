HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,371 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 65,929 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

