Ibex Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

