Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 12.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $3,028,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 158,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INGR opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

