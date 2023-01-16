Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Purchases $127,620.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PLAY opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,316 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $41,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

