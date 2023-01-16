Insider Selling: Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Guy Pelletier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$11,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$656,744.55.

Melcor Developments Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE:MRD opened at C$11.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 12.49. The company has a market cap of C$368.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$17.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.46.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.