Insider Selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Director Sells 42,576 Shares of Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$88.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.21. The company has a market cap of C$161.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.21.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.