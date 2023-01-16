Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CFO Sells $130,750.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Buchholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $256.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.97. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.04. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

