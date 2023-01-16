Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,994,609.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,781.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,776 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,270. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $256.93 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $272.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day moving average is $209.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

