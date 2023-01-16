Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,135,000 after acquiring an additional 268,408 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,002,000 after acquiring an additional 263,124 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,813,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

