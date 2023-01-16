International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,338 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.