International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 235.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after buying an additional 922,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

