Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $345,251.16 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $345,251.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,971.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JBL stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 198.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

