Jason Wild Acquires 50,000 Shares of RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Stock

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) insider Jason Wild purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,515.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 370,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,615.44.

Jason Wild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Jason Wild purchased 50,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,537.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Jason Wild purchased 50,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,220.00.

RIV Capital Price Performance

Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 117.80, a current ratio of 118.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RIV Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Further Reading

