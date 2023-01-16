JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 706,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 19,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $143.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $161.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,056,394 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

