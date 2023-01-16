JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $433,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after buying an additional 2,791,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

JPM opened at $143.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

