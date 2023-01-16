Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 2,063.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kadant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kadant by 41.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $201.20 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.39.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

