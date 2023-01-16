Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,325,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

