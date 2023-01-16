KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $35.38 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.