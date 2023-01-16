Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,358,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,000,757,000 after acquiring an additional 440,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.