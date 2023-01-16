Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.4% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

