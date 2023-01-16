Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

NYSE LEG opened at $35.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

