Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,785,000 after purchasing an additional 259,671 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,056,394. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $143.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

