Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 5,895 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.40. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

