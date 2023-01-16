Lountzis Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $92.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.