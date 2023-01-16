M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 47.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 226.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 223,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 152,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Wedbush cut their target price on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

