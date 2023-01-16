McBroom & Associates LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 3.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.40.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

