Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 2,470 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,907,483 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

