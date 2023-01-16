Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,952 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.