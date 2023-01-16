Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

