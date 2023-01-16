Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,717,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the software company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

