Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,211,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,344,000 after buying an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after buying an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $81.10 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

