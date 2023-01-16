Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $321,036,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shares of SHEL opened at $59.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

