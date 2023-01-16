Merit Financial Group LLC Has $128,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

